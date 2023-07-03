Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WJ Interests LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,999,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $340.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

