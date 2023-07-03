MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.81. The company has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.