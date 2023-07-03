Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys Shares of 2,819 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

