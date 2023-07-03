First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $294,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

