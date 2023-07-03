First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 460.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after buying an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,146 shares of company stock worth $30,831,580. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

Arista Networks stock opened at $162.06 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

