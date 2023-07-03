Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after buying an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $340.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

