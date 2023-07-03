Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,105 shares of company stock valued at $25,234,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

