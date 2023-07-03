Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $340.54 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

