Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average of $158.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,105 shares of company stock valued at $25,234,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

