Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,105 shares of company stock worth $25,234,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average of $158.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

