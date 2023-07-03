Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Spinnaker Trust’s 8th Largest Position

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Stock Up 2.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,105 shares of company stock valued at $25,234,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.