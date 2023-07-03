Apeiron RIA LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,105 shares of company stock valued at $25,234,985. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

