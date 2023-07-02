Xponance Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,354,000 after buying an additional 1,091,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.