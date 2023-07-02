Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Garmin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Garmin by 48.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.32. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

