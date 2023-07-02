Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

