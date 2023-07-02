Steph & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Steph & Co. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

