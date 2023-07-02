State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 75 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,106.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 6.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.87.

Paylocity Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $184.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.45. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,940 shares of company stock worth $21,993,962 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

