Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

