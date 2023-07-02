Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $718.54 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $756.98 and a 200-day moving average of $759.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

