Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 527 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 548.3% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 151,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 128,260 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

