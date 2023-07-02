Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

