McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Apple Stock Up 2.3 %

AAPL opened at $193.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

