JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

