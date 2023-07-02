JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $691,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 40,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

