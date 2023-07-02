JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

