GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.