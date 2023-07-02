GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.