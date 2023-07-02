FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 548.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,260 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.