Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,310 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.6% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

