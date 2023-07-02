Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 220 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 151,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 128,260 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 38,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.