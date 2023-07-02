Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

