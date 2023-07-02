Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

