Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Apple Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

