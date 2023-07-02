Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $193.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

