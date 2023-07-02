Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

