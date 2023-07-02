Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.35% of Evolent Health worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,411,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

EVH stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,094,615.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,094,615.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,474 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

