Allied Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

