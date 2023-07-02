Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,880 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 151,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 128,260 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.