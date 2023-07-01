Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after purchasing an additional 615,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BIV stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

