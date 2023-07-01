Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYLD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 497,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,662,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 299,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 256,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,423,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 245,672 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 222,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

