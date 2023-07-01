Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRO opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

