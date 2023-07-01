Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 95 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI stock opened at $469.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

