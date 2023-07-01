Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 486 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

