State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 980 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $61.72 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.