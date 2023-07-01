State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,406 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

HAL opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.