State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

