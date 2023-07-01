Raymond James & Associates Has $21.93 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $461.69 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $462.70. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.86.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

