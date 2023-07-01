Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,992 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.39% of Atkore worth $21,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR opened at $155.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

