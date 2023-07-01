National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CSGP stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

