Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $340.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average of $280.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.