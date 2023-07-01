Laura Desmond Sells 11,002 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $415,765.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,093.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $399,518.93.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.5 %

DV opened at $38.92 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 420.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 395,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 319,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 318.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 118,285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6,785.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $2,611,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.